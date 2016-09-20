5 killed in tragic road accident in S Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Five people were killed in a fatal road accident in South Kazakhstan region on Monday evening, Kazinform has learnt from TVK Channel.

According to reports, the car crash happened at 6:00 p.m. near Kazygurt village. Four men and one woman died in a collision of a Ford mini van and a Toyota car.



Paramedics rushed 14 people, including four children, to the nearest hospital. Three people remain in intensive care unit.



The police are investing the accident.