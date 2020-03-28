EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:20, 28 March 2020 | GMT +6

    5 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Almaty Fri

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Five more coronavirus infection cases were registered on Friday in Almaty, the coronavirus2020.kz. official website reads.

    As of Friday Kazakhstan reported 150 cases of infection the countrywide, 75 of them were detected in the Kazakh capital, 55 in Almaty, 4 in Karaganda, 3 in Zhambyl region, 3 in Atyrau region, 3 in Akmola region, 2 in Shymkent, 1 in Almaty region, 1 in Aktobe region, 1 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Pavlodar region and 1 in Mangistau region.


