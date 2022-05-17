5 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan in past 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Five new cases of the coronavirus infection were added in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Inter-departmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The highest number of new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Almaty city reported only one fresh case of the coronavirus infection.

The total COVID-19 tally now stands at 1,305,654 in Kazakhstan since the coronavirus pandemic began.