    10:07, 17 May 2022 | GMT +6

    5 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan in past 24h

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Five new cases of the coronavirus infection were added in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Inter-departmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

    The highest number of new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Almaty city reported only one fresh case of the coronavirus infection.

    The total COVID-19 tally now stands at 1,305,654 in Kazakhstan since the coronavirus pandemic began.


