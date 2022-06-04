5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan reported five fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Over the past day, Almaty city has reported three cases of COVID-19. Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda region have each reported one case of the coronavirus infection.

The country’ COVID-19 tally stands at 1,305,774.



