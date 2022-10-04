5 new planes replenish air fleet in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s air fleet has been replenished with five new planes, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the minister of industry and infrastructure development of Kazakhstan Kairbek Usskenbayev, the country is to buy 51 more planes by 2025.

He went on to say that the country is to add 14 new planes to its fleet, of which five have already entered service, this year.

Kazakhstan plans to introduce 80 planes to its fleet before 2030.