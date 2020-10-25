5 people die of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Five people have died from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the statistics published by the ministry on its official Facebook page, since March 13 till October 25 the overall COVID-19 caseload in Kazakhstan has totaled 110,402, including 1,820 deaths.

Since August 1 till October 25, Kazakhstan has reported 36,895 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, including 393 deaths.

Over the past 24 hours, five people died from the coronavirus infection. 152 new COVID-19 cases and 163 coronavirus-like pneumonia cases have been registered countrywide.