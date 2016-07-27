5 people drown across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry reported that five people drowned in the waters of Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, rescuers found a lifeless body of the woman who drowned on July 25 in the town of Zaisan in East Kazakhstan region.



A 21-year-old man drowned in the Syrdariya River in Zhideli village in South Kazakhstan region the same day.



Another man aged 30 died while swimming in a water reservoir in Aktobe region. His body was recovered from the water by rescuers.



John Doe's body was found in an irrigation channel in the town of Ushtobe in Almaty region. He is still to be identified. According to reports, the man died in unclear circumstances.



Additionally, rescuers pulled out a body of a man thought to be in his 50s from an artificial pond near Medvezhka village in North Kazakhstan region. The committee confirmed that he drowned on July 25 in unclear circumstances as well.