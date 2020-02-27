5 people killed after worker opens fire at Molson Coors complex in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE. KAZINFORM - A worker at the sprawling Molson Coors complex in Milwaukee opened fire Wednesday afternoon, killing five employees before taking his own life, the company's chief executive officer and police said, CNN reports.

The suspected shooter, a 51-year-old man from Milwaukee, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police Chief Alfonso Morales told reporters.

Gavin Hattersley, Molson Coors president and CEO, said the gunman was a brewery employee.

President Donald Trump called the shooter a «wicked murderer» and offered his «deepest condolences» to the victims and families. «Our hearts break for them and their loved ones,» Trump told reporters during a coronavirus briefing at the White House.

More than 1,000 people were working at the campus, comprised of corporate offices and two breweries, when police began receiving reports of a shooting about 2:08 p.m. (local time), Morales said.

About 10 minutes later, employees began receiving texts and emails from the company warning them about an active shooter, according to texts shared with CNN.

None of the victims had been named as of Wednesday night. Hours after the shooting, police said, many employees were still inside the complex as officers continued searching through the complex and «identify who is missing.»

Police said there's no active threat at the complex and they have not discussed a possible motive.

The corporate offices will be closed for the rest of the week and the breweries will remain closed for the time being, Hattersley said.

«There are no words to express the deep sadness many of us are feeling right now. I am on my way to Milwaukee now because in the hours and days ahead, the most important thing is that we support and care for each other,» the CEO said.