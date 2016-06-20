EN
    18:53, 20 June 2016 | GMT +6

    5 people probably infected with anthrax hospitalized in Karaganda

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM 5 rural residents probably suffering from anthrax were hospitalized in Karaganda city, Kazinform reports citing the regional healthcare department.

    Five residents of Erkindyk village at Shet district were taken to Karaganda-based regional infectious diseases hospital with rash.

    “They were hospitalized for examination, in order to exclude highly infectious diseases, including anthrax. The results of laboratory tests will be ready within several days,” Press Secretary of the regional healthcare department A.Issa said.

