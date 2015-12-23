5 people sent to hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - December 22 five people, including three children, were sent to a hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning in Semey.

All the victims were hospitalized. Five people survived carbon monoxide poisoning on Tuesday after inhaling gas leaked from an oven heating on solid fuel at their houses on Ayaguz and Beregovaya streets of the city. Emergency services are warned as East Kazakhstan regions leads in the number of died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Since the beginning of the year 15 people have died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning and about 150 suffered injuries.