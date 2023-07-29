5 people wounded in U.S. Seattle shooting

SAN FRANCISCO. KAZINFORM Five people were wounded in a late Friday shooting in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood, in the U.S. state of Washington, police said, Xinhua reports.

Two victims were in critical condition, while two men and a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, said Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz.

The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. local time (0400 GMT Saturday). The people injured were in their 20s and had been attending a community outreach event for distributing food, clothes and toys, Diaz said in a news conference.

«Honestly, this is really disturbing,» he said. «When you have victims that were really just trying to do an outreach effort, trying to help people ... and this is what they end up getting hit with.»

It was not yet known if the victims were targeted and what led to the shooting. Police were searching for at least two suspects.