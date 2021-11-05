EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:08, 05 November 2021 | GMT +6

    5 petrochemical plants to be commissioned in Kazakhstan – minister

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Five petrochemical plants are to be commissioned in Kazakhstan in the future, Minister of National Economy Asset Irgaliyev said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Minister Irgaliyev told a press briefing at the Central Communications Service that the plants will be commissioned in the country by 2025. The plants will be put into service to increase non-resource exports and to meet domestic demand.

    According to him, as a result volume of oil and gas production will increase from 140,000 tons up to 2 million tons, while the share of imported oil and gas products will drop from 87% to 72%.

    Irgaliyev added that the oil and gas exports will increase 9fold up to $1.4 billion.

    Earlier at the press briefing at the Central Communications Service Minister Irgaliyev revealed Kazakhstan’s plans to increase tourist inflow into the country through creating favorable conditions for tourism sector.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!