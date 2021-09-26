5 regions in Kazakhstan remain in high-risk 'red zone' for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Five regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘red’ one, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of September 26, the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Akmola, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

Shymkent city, Atyrau, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Mangistau regions are still in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan logged 2,192 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 877,112 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 810,681 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus countrywide.