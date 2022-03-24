5 regions of Kazakhstan close down roads

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 5 regions of Kazakhstan were closed down roads as weather conditions have deteriorated, the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry’s press service reports.

Roads were closed partially in Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.

As earlier reported, for the past five days 1,090 special vehicles are working in the roads now. More than 100 cars, 500 people stuck in snow were evacuated over the past five days.