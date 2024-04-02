5 regions of Kazakhstan remain flooded, Kazakh Emergencies Ministry

At today’s Government meeting Vice Minister of Emergencies of Kazakhstan Bauyrzhan Syzdykov reported on the flood situation countrywide, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the Vice Minister, measures have been taken since the flood outbreak. Personnel of the Emergencies, Defense, and Interior Ministries, National Guard, National Security Committee, akimats and volunteers are deployed in flood mitigation.

He said the flood situation is complicated. The western region reported a slight decrease in water levels, while central, northern, and eastern regions of Kazakhstan brace for an intense increase in rivers. Rescue operations are underway. Physiological hotlines were launched to help flood victims.

The situation remains complicated in Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions. Personnel and equipment of the Emergencies Ministry were deployed there.

Five regions remain flooded, and authorities declared 20 natural local emergencies. 15,786 people, including 6,187 children, were evacuated so far. 4,113 people, as well as 1,9111 children, were housed at temporary shelters.

Flood protection works helped protect 46 rural settlements in 11 regions of Kazakhstan. At the same time 1,405 houses, 372 backyards, and 10 buildings are still flooded in five regions. Water was pumped away from 237 houses and 939 backyards. 55 road sections and four bridges damaged during flooding are being repaired.

50 rural settlements are left without a transport connection.