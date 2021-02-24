5 regions of Kazakhstan still in ‘yellow zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Five regions of Kazakhstan reportedly remain in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions are still in the ‘yellow zone’.

The rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’.

There are no regions in the ‘red zone’, the highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 753 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 209,562 since the start of the pandemic.