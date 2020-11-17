EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:43, 17 November 2020 | GMT +6

    5 rgns to brace for blizzard, wind, and fog in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Strom warnings have been announced for 5 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    On November 18, snow is to grip the greater part of North Kazakhstan region. Blizzard and fog are expected in places as well. 15-20mps westerly, northwesterly wind is to blow locally. The city of Petropavlovsk is to brace for snowstorm as well as westerly, northwesterly wind, reaching 15-20mps at daytime. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Occasional fog is to coat Karaganda region on November 18-19. Probability of storm is 70-75%.

    Turkestan region is to expect occasional fog and northeasterly wind at 15-20mps on November 18. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Fog and snowstorm are to batter Akmola region locally. Westerly, southwesterly wind reaching up to 15-20mps at daytime is also predicted. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    On November 18, occasional fog is to blanket Kostanay region. Probability of storm is 90-95%.


    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!