5 security personnel killed in blast in southwestern Pakistan

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - Five paramilitary personnel were killed and two others injured in southwestern Pakistan's restive Balochistan province when a bomb exploded near their vehicle Monday, an official said.

Khan Wasey, a spokesman for Pakistan's paramilitary Frontier Corp, said the incident occurred during a routine patrol in a coalmine area near Much, 50 kilometers east of the provincial capital Quetta, Kyodo reports.

Wasey said the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device that was planted on the side of the road and detonated remotely.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the Baloch Liberation Army is known to have carried out such attacks in the past.