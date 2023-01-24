EN
    18:06, 24 January 2023 | GMT +6

    5 senators representing People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan appointed

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan signed the decree to appoint deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament representing the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in the upper chamber, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    The following members of the People’s Assembly will take seats in the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament:

    Yevgeniy Bolgert

    Zakirzhan Kuziyev

    Nuriya Niyazova

    Alisher Satvaldiyev

    Gennady Shipovskikh


    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan Senate Parliament
