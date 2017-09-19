EN
    5 streets to get new names in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty city authorities have revealed that a number of streets in the city will get new names, Kazinform reports

    The draft decree of the Almaty city administration about a number of nameless streets in Bostandyk and Nauryz districts can be found on the official webportal of e-Governmentю

    For instances, nameless street Block A1 in Bostandyk district in the Alatau micro-district can be named Tarlan. As for the Nauryzbai district, Street 1 will be renamed into Bakyt, Street 2 - into Kyran, Street 3 - into Bulandy and Street 4 - into Samuryk.

    After public discussions of the draft decree are over (tentatively September 29), the abovementioned streets will be renamed.

