    20:14, 26 August 2020 | GMT +6

    5 tennis players to represent Kazakhstan at U.S. Open

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Five tennis players will represent Kazakhstan in the Men’s and Women’s Singles of the forthcoming U.S. Open with the whooping prize fund of $53,4 million, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Elena Rybakina, Yulia Putintseva and Zarina Diyas will play in the Women’s Singles.

    Recall that Diyas reached the third round of the Grand Slam in New York in 2014 in Women’s Singles event and the quarterfinals in the Women’s Doubles event the same year.

    As for the Men’s Singles, Kazakhstan will be represented by Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin.

    The U.S. Open will run from August 31 till September 13 in NYC.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
