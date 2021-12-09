50,683 COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 23,452 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Of 23,452 COVID-19 patients under treatment, 4,744 are in-patients and 18,708 are out-patients.

Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 355, in critical condition – 96, and on artificial lung ventilation – 57.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 683 cases of and 1,044 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.