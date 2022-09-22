EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:05, 22 September 2022 | GMT +6

    50 companies to relocate their businesses to Kazakhstan - PM

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 50 foreign companies are planning to relocate to Kazakhstan, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov informed, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh government.

    «As of today, around 50 foreign companies shut down their businesses in the neighboring country and are willing to relocate to Kazakhstan,» reads the statement.

    Kazakhstan saw investments in fixed capital up 6% in real terms in eight months, and the inflow of DFI rise by 54% in Q1 2022.


    Photo: t.me/KZgovernment





    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!