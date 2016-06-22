EN
    17:37, 22 June 2016 | GMT +6

    50 countries likely to partake in Winter Universiade 2017

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Today, at a meeting with mass media, Chief of the Directorate for Winter Universiade 2017 Organization Nail Nurov told that Almaty is ready accept athletes from 64 countries, although they "forecast arrival of 50 delegations only".

    “Taking into account the capacity of the athletes’ village, sports facilities and our logistics potential, we can accept 64 countries, 5,000 sportsmen and officials,” he said.

    According to him, Turkish Erzurum set a record in a number of participants having accepted 52 countries.

    “We realize that the world faces uneasy economic conditions now and we understand that all 64 countries will not be able to attend the event. However, we predict the arrival of at least 50 delegations,” N.Nurov added.

     The Directorate reckons on assistance of FISU which is responsible for ensuring participation of national university sports federations in universiades.  “We rely on the work of FISU in this issue and on help of the Students Sport Union of Kazakhstan,” said he.

    As per FISU regulations, the procedure of  submitting applications to the Universiade 2017 was launched a year ahead of the event – on January 29, 2016. The deadline is December 29, 2016.

    64 countries applied to the event at the first stage. At the second stage of accreditation the countries must confirm their participation and the list of teams, number of athletes and officials. 

