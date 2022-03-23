50 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 6,243 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Of 6,243 COVID-19 patients under treatment, 588 are in-patients and 5,655 are out-patients.

Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 50, in critical condition – 20, and on artificial lung ventilation – 11.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 18 cases of and 272 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



