    12:46, 23 March 2022 | GMT +6

    50 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 6,243 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Of 6,243 COVID-19 patients under treatment, 588 are in-patients and 5,655 are out-patients.

    Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 50, in critical condition – 20, and on artificial lung ventilation – 11.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has added 18 cases of and 272 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



