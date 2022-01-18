50 COVID-19 patients on life support in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 86,017 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 18 January, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 7,388 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while 78,629 are receiving outpatient treatment across the country.

251 patients are in critical condition, 83 are in extremely severe condition and 50 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan detected 9,698 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total COVID-19 caseload to 1,071,130 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 973,637 people recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.