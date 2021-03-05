EN
    10:50, 05 March 2021 | GMT +6

    50 COVID-19 patients on ventilators in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of March 5, 2021, 18,882 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Out of 18,882 COVID-19 patients, 4,506 COVID-19 patients are under treatment as in-patients and 14,376 as out-patients.

    The number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition is 226 and the patients in critical condition number stands at 53. Those connected to ventilators stand at 50.


