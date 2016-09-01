EN
    13:11, 01 September 2016 | GMT +6

    50 draft laws to be discussed by Parliament in new session

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The deputies of the Parliament will have to consider and adopt around 50 draft laws in the second session of the sixth convocation, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the joint sitting of the Majilis and the Senate in Astana today.

    Besides, according to the President, 7 new bills were initiated by the deputies and approved by the Government.

    As N.Nazarbayev noted, the discussion of 28 draft laws was started in the previous session. In general, in 2016, the Government has submitted 4 bills to the Majilis, while 7 more draft laws will be submitted by the yearend. 

