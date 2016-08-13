50 evacuated as apartment complex catches fire in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 50 people have been evacuated from an apartment complex in Almaty city due to fire today.

According to reports, the fire started at around 12:00 p.m. Almaty time. Firefighters were dispatched the scene in six minutes.



By that time the fire engulfed two balconies on the 8th floor of the complex.



The firefighting crews evacuated 50 people from the apartment complex, including ten children, and localized the blaze.



The fire was completely extinguished by 12:40 p.m. It covered an area of 5 sq.m.