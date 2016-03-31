EN
    18:40, 31 March 2016 | GMT +6

    50 houses flooded, 60 people evacuated in N Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sharp snowmelt and abundant inflow of melt water caused flooding of 50 private houses in the village of Donetskoye, North Kazakhstan region.

    Local executive bodies have carried out the evacuation of 60 people, said the official representative of the Committee for Emergency Situations under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Ruslan Imankulov.
    According to him, 6 pieces of equipment and 42 officers of the Emergency and Police Departments are working at the scene.
    The work on the liquidation of the emergency situation is underway.
    Incidents North Kazakhstan region
