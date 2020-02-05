$50 mln irrigation system production plant to be constructed in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Irrigation systems production plant worth $50 million is planned to be constructed in Almaty industrial zone, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A corresponding agreement was reached during a meeting between Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Governor of Almaty, and Robert Gillen, Vice President Global Operations at Valmont Industries, Inc. The investment project is worth $50 million.

It should be noted that Valmont Industries, Inc. is the largest distributor and producer of mechanized irrigation plants.