    14:46, 05 February 2020 | GMT +6

    $50 mln irrigation system production plant to be constructed in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Irrigation systems production plant worth $50 million is planned to be constructed in Almaty industrial zone, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A corresponding agreement was reached during a meeting between Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Governor of Almaty, and Robert Gillen, Vice President Global Operations at Valmont Industries, Inc. The investment project is worth $50 million.

    It should be noted that Valmont Industries, Inc. is the largest distributor and producer of mechanized irrigation plants.


