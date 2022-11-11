50 new coronavirus cases reported in Kazakhstan in 24h

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 50 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. Five people were diagnosed with the COVID pneumonia, the Ministry of Healthcare informs.

A day before, the Ministry reported about 63 Kazakhstanis with confirmed positive coronavirus test and COVID pneumonia.

A total of 1,395,221 Kazakhstanis have tested positive for the coronavirus infection since March 13, 2020. 90,237 people have been diagnosed with COVID pneumonia.