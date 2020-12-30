EN
    17:08, 30 December 2020 | GMT +6

    50 new-generation schools to be constructed in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 50 schools of new generation are set to be built in Kazakhstan in the near future, Kazinform reports.

    On Wednesday, First Vice Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov chaired a session focusing on the problems of construction of schools in Kazakhstan.

    At the session, it was noted that there 151 school which functions in three shifts on a daily basis. Up to 34 school are in disrepair. In total, 17 regions of Kazakhstan lack over 168,000 places for schoolchildren. To solve these problems, the Government earmarks up to 100 billion tenge annually.

    Moreover, BI Group construction holding came up with the proposal to participate in the construction of 50 schools of new generation for 170,000 schoolchildren in all regions of the country.

    The majority of these schools will be constructed in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent. These schools will be modernly equipped and suit the interests of teachers and schoolchildren.


