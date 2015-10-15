EN
    18:04, 15 October 2015 | GMT +6

    50 people evacuated as residential building catches fire in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 50 people evacuated as residential building catches fire in Bostandyk district of Almaty.

    According to the press service of the city Emergency Department, fire occurred in an apartment located in Bostandyk district of the city. The fire elimination involved 4 vehicles and 20 personnel of a fire fighting service of the city. Fire area was 8 square meters.

    As a result, 50 people were evacuated from the building. There were no victims reported.

    Almaty
