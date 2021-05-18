50 people recover from COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 1 new case of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

50 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, one death related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 54,153 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 52,833 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 863 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,837 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 362,030 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 320,241 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.