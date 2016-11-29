500,000 people to be employed countrywide

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Up to 500,000 jobs will be created countrywide under the Productive Employment and Mass Entrepreneurship Development Programme, according to Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Tamara Duissenova, who said it at the government's weekly meeting on Tuesday.

The programme provides for free training of the school-leavers who failed their university entrance exams. These school-leavers will be able to undertake free vocational courses and obtain their first profession. The second advantage of the programme is affordable micro-loans which will enable Kazakhstanis to launch their own business. And the third area of the programme is business-training of the low-income groups of population and creation of a unified jobs bank.

“The implementation of all these areas will let us create up to 500,000 jobs countrywide and increase the share of self-employed people by 36% and ensure 0.8% GDP growth. In 2017-2018, the amount of spending on the programme’s implementation will make 66.8bln correspondingly. No additional expenditures are required this year. In 2019, we will probably need 13bln tenge and this issue will be discussed with the consideration of the budget potential,” Tamara Duissenova said.

All these changes require to make amendments to the Law “On Employment,” she added.