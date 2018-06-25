500 remain displaced as western Japan recovers from strong earthquake

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Transport and electricity supplies were back to normal in western Japan's Osaka prefecture a week after a strong 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the area and killed five people, although around 500 remain displaced on Monday as a result of the tremor, EFE reports.

The Jun. 18 earthquake was the strongest registered in Osaka prefecture by the Japan Meteorological Agency since it began collecting data in 1923, and injured 400 people apart from causing the five deaths.