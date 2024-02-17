500 yurts to be installed in Astana ethnic village ahead of V World Nomad Games

500 yurts will be installed in the ethnic village of Astana as part of the V World Nomad Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

On Friday, February 16, the Ministry of Tourism and Sport held an extended meeting of the board for discussing the year 2023 results and tasks for 2024 in the field of tourism.

Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism and Sport

Deputy chief of the directorate for organization of the V World Nomad Games Abylai Kondybayev told mass media about the course of preparation for the event.

In his words, some 4,000 athletes from more than 100 countries will take part in the Games, and more than 100,000 tourists are expected to arrive in Astana. During the Games, 500 yurts will be installed in the ethnic village in the capital, he said.

The program of the Games encompasses 20 competitions: Asyk Atu, Ordo, Arkan Tartys (Tug of War), Baige, Kokpar, Audaryspak, Tenge Ilu, Kures (Qazaq Kuresi), Alysh, Ashyrtmaly Aba Gureshi, Ssireum, Mas-Wrestling, Powerful Nomad (Alyp koshpendi), Togyzkumalak, Mangala, Oware, Traditional Archery, Zhamby Atu, and National Bird Hunting.

The opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games will take place at the Astana Arena stadium, and the closing ceremony will be held at the 10,000-seat Kazanat hippodrome, added Abylai Kondybaev.

In 2014, 2016, 2018 the Games were held in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan. In 2022, the Games were hosted by Türkiye.

As reported before, Kazakhstan will allocate 8 billion tenge for the organization of the V World Nomad Games. As many as 1,000 local and foreign volunteers will be attracted to the event.

In January, the teaser of the V World Nomad Games was presented.