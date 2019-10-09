500bn tenge to be spent on development of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial sector

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 500bn tenge will be allocated for the development of agro-industrial complex in Kazakhstan, according to Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev.

«As part of implementation of the country’s agro-industrial sector, as many as 500bn tenge will be allocated additionally for this purpose,» Nyssanbayev said at a meeting with the journalists at the Central Asian Environment Forum in Almaty.

The Forum discusses the issues of conservation of biodiversity, degradation of lands and climate change.