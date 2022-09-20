EN
    09:28, 20 September 2022 | GMT +6

    502 more beat COVID in 24 hr

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 502 more people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the press service of the sanitary and epidemiological control committee of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reports.

    47 recovered in Astana, 12vin Almaty, 4 in Atyrau region, 6 in East Kazakhstan, 113 in West Kazakhstan, 32 in Karaganda region, 9 in Ulytau region, 82 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 51 in Pavlodar region, 136 in North Kazakhstan, 9 in Turkistan region. As a result, the number of recovered rose to 1,366,147.


