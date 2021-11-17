504 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 32,622, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 6,611 are treated as in-patients and 26,011 as out-patients.

504 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 130 in critical condition, and 86 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has logged 1,058 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 2,298 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.