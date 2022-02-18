509 thou people receive both shots of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 779,558 people have been administered the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and 509,471 the second shot in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 647,438 teenagers, 30,005 pregnant women and 99,921 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

The second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 422,339 teens, 20,788 pregnant women, and 66,298 nursing women.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 1,351 cases of and 4,107 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



