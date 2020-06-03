51 coronavirus-infected patients recover in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The number of people recovered from the novel coronavirus infection in Atyrau region has reached 532, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the press service of the regional Akimat.

Over the past day 51 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Atyrau region. According to the information of the Operational Headquarters, 50 of them are workers from the Tengiz field, one person is a 25-year-old resident of Turkestan region.

It bears to remind that operational headquarters began operating at Tengiz on March 18. Special regime and additional restrictive measures were introduced at Tengiz due to the coronavirus outbreak.



