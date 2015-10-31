51 countries, 11 intl organizations confirmed participation in Astana EXPO-2017

ALMATY. KAZINFORM In the course of their working trip to Milan, Chairman of JSC NC Astana EXPO-2017 Akhmethan Yessimov and EXPO-2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev had a number of meetings with general commissioners of the UAE, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Gabon sections.

During the talks the parties signed the agreements on participation in Astana EXPO-2017. As per the regulations approved by the International Exhibition Bureau, the agreements contain the terms of participation and exploitation of UAE, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Gabon pavilions. The document provides for also rights and obligations of the parties which must be observed during the Astana EXPO-2017.

Eight agreements on participation in Astana EXPO-2017 have already been signed to date. 51 countries and 11 international organizations confirmed their participation. 25 commissioners of sections were appointed.

By Dana Tolepbekova