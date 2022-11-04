EN
    08:50, 04 November 2022 | GMT +6

    51 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 51 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

    735 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection today.

    According to the Ministry’s press office, 79 patients are being treated at hospitals, and 656 patients are at home care. The condition of four patients is estimated as serious, three patients are critically ill and one more patient is on life support.


