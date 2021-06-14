512 severe COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 21,537 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Of the 21,537, in-patient treatment is provided to 7,075 and out-patient treatment to 14,462.

Nationwide, 512 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition and 113 in critical condition. 70 are connected to artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has reported 967 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.