EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:36, 23 November 2020 | GMT +6

    514 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan registered 514 recoveries from coronavirus, coronavirus2020.kz. reports.

    33 beat the novel infection in the capital city, 153 in Almaty, 42 in Akmola region, 3 in Aktobe region, 3 in Atyrau region, 98 in East Kazakhstan, 7 in West Kazakhstan, 11 in Karaganda region, 16 in Kostanay region, 31 in Pavlodar region, 117 in North Kazakhstan.

    As a result the number of those recovered the countrywide reached 112,806.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!