514 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan registered 514 recoveries from coronavirus, coronavirus2020.kz. reports.

33 beat the novel infection in the capital city, 153 in Almaty, 42 in Akmola region, 3 in Aktobe region, 3 in Atyrau region, 98 in East Kazakhstan, 7 in West Kazakhstan, 11 in Karaganda region, 16 in Kostanay region, 31 in Pavlodar region, 117 in North Kazakhstan.

As a result the number of those recovered the countrywide reached 112,806.