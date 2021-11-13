EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:09, 13 November 2021 | GMT +6

    514 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 35,407, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

    Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 6,609 are treated as in-patients and 28,798 as out-patients.

    514 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 127 in critical condition, and 89 on artificial lung ventilation.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 1,220 cases of and 2,365 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!