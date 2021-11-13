514 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 35,407, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 6,609 are treated as in-patients and 28,798 as out-patients.

514 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 127 in critical condition, and 89 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 1,220 cases of and 2,365 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.