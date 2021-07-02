517 COVID-19 patients in Kazakhstan in critical condition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 27,261 people are treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of July 2, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 8,255 patients are staying at hospitals, while 19,006 are receiving outpatient treatment.

517 patients are in critical condition, 108 are in extremely severe condition and 72 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 2,590 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 428,163 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 397,826 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.