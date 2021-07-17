EN
    11:10, 17 July 2021

    52,895 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of July 17, 52,895 (including 51,266 coronavirus-positive and 1,629 coronavirus-negative) people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    16,861 of them are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 36,033 are at home. 975 patients are in critical condition, 241 in extremely critical condition, 123 are on life support.


